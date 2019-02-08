The LeBron Effect

In the end, the Lakers didn't get Davis. Not midseason, anyway. It'll be interesting to see how LeBron and his teammates move forward. They lost by 42 to the Pacers on Tuesday, the worst loss of LeBron's career, during which James was seen sitting alone at the end of the Lakers bench, a few seats separating him from his teammates. LeBron always sits at the end of the bench, and players were subbing in and out, but...at the very least, it was symbolic of the apparent fracture on this Lakers team at the moment, and certainly stirred up social media.