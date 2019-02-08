Northeast Ohio Weather: Strong winds and much colder today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Big time cold front rolled through last night. It’s a major change today as arctic air is in place. The wind will be an issue all day long with gusts over 40 mph at times. This will also keep wind chill numbers in the single digits. Most areas will see the sun. A west wind will allow for some light lake effect snow east of Cleveland with a little more cloud cover as well. It remains windy tonight and cold. Even drier air builds in tomorrow giving us a sunny forecast. It will be another cold day, however, with temperatures holding in the 20s for a high. The next system tracks in later Sunday. Snow is in the forecast and we are expecting a little accumulation.