Northeast Ohio’s wild winter continues on the temperature roller coaster

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - The Grand River that flows into Lake Erie had the look on Thursday evening of the opening scene of a Hollywood horror film.
Busted up trees reached out of the still-frozen river, while warm air over the ice whipped up an eerie, swirling, misty fog over the motionless ice.
Fairport Harbor officials tell us they are monitoring conditions on the Grand hour by hour as ice jams the free flow of water up river, blocking the path to the waiting lake.
We’ve seen multiple freeze-thaw cycles already this winter the likes of which are usually reserved for the early spring.
“I am in my 70′s and this is strange winter weather to me,” said Gary Shusky, of Euclid, who had made a dinner stop at Brennan’s Fish House in Grand River.
We have seen 10-inch snow storms followed by a quick warm-up that has caused flooding on multiple river banks.
We have had face freezing wind chills followed by another warm up with driving rain that has caused ice jams and a further threat of flooding.
“It’s got to be record setting, it’s most unusual, I’ve not seen the highs and lows in one week as we’ve had recently,” remarked Bill Ahonen before he jumped over puddle on his way to his car.
The 60 degree temperatures are moving out as whipping winds and cold weather are moving back into the area for the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.