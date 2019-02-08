Ohio National Guard unit deploying for the 1st time in 71-year history

NORTH CANTON, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio National Guard unit is about to deploy for the first time in its 71-year history.
About 100 soldiers from the Company B, 638th Support Batallian (Aviation Support), headquartered in North Canton are deploying to Kuwait.
The unit is equipped and trained to conduct field maintenance, battle damage assessment and repair (BDAR), and dispatch downed aircraft recovery teams (DART) for CH-47 Chinooks, HH60 Black Hawks and AH-64 Apache helicopters.
Company B will be joined for this mission by its detachments from Massachusetts and Indiana, as well as the Army Reserve's 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Dix, New Jersey.
A call to duty ceremony was held at Faith Family Church in North Canton on Friday morning.
