The real numbers behind Ohio’s first two weeks of medical marijuana sales

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The regulating board for Ohio’s medical marijuana industry has released updated numbers for the first two weeks of sales including which of the 21 qualify conditions have the most approved patients.
From Jan. 16 though Feb. 3, Ohio’s six approved dispensaries sold 68.22 pounds of weed at a cost of $502,961 according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.
In Ohio, a doctor must recommend weed as a treatment to a patient who then must register with the state to be approved for a medical marijuana card.
According to the report there are 17,077 people who have gone through the process and have obtained their medical marijuana card.
Of the 21 medical conditions approved to be treated with medical marijuana here are the conditions with the most approved cards holders: (some patients are registered with multiple conditions)
- Pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable 10,910
- Post-traumatic stress disorder 2,622
- Fibromyalgia 1,973
- Cancer 1,082
- Spinal cord disease or injury 998
- Epilepsy or another seizure disorder 555
- Crohn’s disease 445
- Traumatic brain injury 366
- Hepatitis C 327
The report also breaks down the number of registered patients by age:
