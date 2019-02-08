Residents report horrible conditions at Euclid Apartments

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Most of us can’t imagine living in a place with rust, faulty plumbing and even rodents.
However, these are all issues reportedly happening at Euclid Apartments in the city of Euclid.
“They don’t usually come out here and do what they’re supposed to do, even though if you call them it may be months before you can get it done,” said 85-year-old Mary Blount.
Blount has lived in the Euclid Apartment complex quite some time. Her claim is that management couldn’t care less about the conditions of the facility.
“I had to call Section 8 for them to come out here and make them fix my sink. Instead of them replacing it, they just patched it up,” added Blount.
But she’s not the only one. 58-year-old Joan Pollard said she hasn’t been able to use her sink since she moved in back in September because of the foul odor from the water.
“It smells like raw chicken whenever you turn the water on.”
Instead she has to wash dishes in her laundry room. Unfortunately in that same laundry room, her apartment-owned dryer isn’t hooked up correctly to the socket, causing lint to fly everywhere when used.
On top of that her mail box hasn't been fixed in months.
“The mailbox falls down, therefore so my mail won’t be all over the place I have to sit it here,” said Pollard.
Despite all this, these seniors still desire to live in the area. They just wan’t the apartment complex to take responsibility for the problems the tenants are now having to pay for.
“If You don’t want to work, stay at home. Find another job. But you need to handle the people that live in Euclid Apartments,” concluded Pollard.
Cleveland 19 reached out to Dominion Housing, the company that owns Euclid Apartments.
So far, we have not heard back.
