Rudy’s Strudel in Parma announces collaboration with Sweet Moses to create new Paczki flavor

“Don’t call it doughnut, I don’t want to hear it ever in my life, it’s four times the butter, four times the egg," Lidia Trempe of Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery said.
Trempe takes her Pacski seriously.
Paczki are deep fried Polish dough spheres filled with sweet filling.
And, this year, for the first time ever, Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery has collaborated with Sweet Moses to produce a hot chocolate filled Pacski.
“I think it is awesome to have two local businesses and two family businesses collaborating to make an amazing treat,” Sweet Moses’ Oliver Moreau said.
Trempe was having hot chocolate at Sweet Moses when she was inspired by the soda fountain’s 1911 recipe.
When Trempe’s daughter said, “I wish I could have this hot chocolate for breakfast, lunch and dinner," Trempe asked, “What about dessert?”
Trempe contacted the owner of Sweet Moses (Jeff Moreau) and asked for the original 1911 hot chocolate recipe.
“We transformed the hot chocolate recipe, from 1911, a Cleveland recipe, with hand whipped marshmallow,” Trempe said.
“You’re not going to get this anywhere in the world,” Trempe said.
Pacski will be available until Paczki Day or Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent begins.
“Starting Ash Wednesday you’re just eating Peirogi,” Trempe said, “and, fish.”
