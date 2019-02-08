School bus crash in Uniontown shuts down neighborhood; crews investigating

UNIONTOWN, OH (WOIO) - A school bus crashed in Uniontown on Friday afternoon, and fortunately, no children sustained any major injuries.
According to the Uniontown Fire Department, one child was evaluated for a minor injury.
All the students were transferred to another bus, and are on their way home via their normal bus route.
Mogadore Avenue, between Pontius Road and Linden Street, will be closed until the bus is pulled from the ditch.
Firefighters did not announce what prompted the crash.
Crews are on scene investigating the crash.
