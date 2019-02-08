Sunny Side Up: Should businesses be required to accept cash?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up” Neeha and Julian will be discussing businesses and restaurants going cashless.
A city councilman in Philadelphia has responded to the trend by introducing a bill that would prohibit the practice. Under the proposed law, businesses who do not accept cash would face a $2,000 fine.
This brings us to the question of the day: Should businesses be required to accept cash?
