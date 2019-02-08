Tallmadge teen may lose sight after BB gun shooting

TALLMADGE, OH (WOIO) - A teenage boy in Tallmadge may lose his sight in one eye, after police say he was shot with a BB gun.
Police said the call came in on Sunday, after a 13-year-old went to the hospital with serious injuries in one eye.
At this time, police believe there were a couple of other individuals with the teen at the time of his shooting, but they are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
Police Chief Ron Williams said BB guns are generally harmless, but eye injuries are a notable exception.
“If you get shot, maybe in the shin bone, it’s going to hurt. Any time something like this happens, or you get shot in the eye, this is very serious. This young man is likely to lose hit the eyesight in that eye,” he said.
Because of the ages of the people involved, no names are being released.
