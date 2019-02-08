UPDATE: Barberton police officer shot several times during standoff hospitalized but stable

NEW FRANKLIN, OH (WOIO) - A Barberton police officer was shot several times during a standoff with a domestic violence suspect, according to authorities.
Police just announced the officer, Brandon Watson, age 36 -- a 12-year veteran on the force -- was shot in both legs and has undergone surgery to repair the damage.
Watson, an army veteran and father of four, is in stable condition at Summa Akron City Hospital.
Here’s the full statement from the department:
Authorities said the suspect, Charles Cook, 48, was shot and killed.
Officials said the incident began when New Franklin police were called to a home at 5421 Menlo Court around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a domestic violence incident.
When officers arrived, they said they noticed physical abuse on the woman and told Cook he was going to be arrested.
Cook then allegedly ran upstairs, barricaded himself in a room and told police he had a gun.
New Franklin officers said they tried to get Cook to come out for three hours, but then called in the Barberton area SWAT Team around 10 p.m.
The SWAT Team includes New Franklin and Barberton police officers.
Cook allegedly still refused to come out of the bedroom and at 3 a.m. Friday, he is accused of firing rounds through the door, striking the Barberton officer.
Other SWAT officers returned fire, killing Cook.
Officials said the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
