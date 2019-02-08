Wife accused of murdering former Cleveland Browns executive, she claims innocence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The wife of a former Cleveland Browns executive has been charged with his murder.
Police say Danielle Redlick is accused of killing her husband Michael in their Florida home in January.
Investigators said it took her 11 hours to call 911.
In that time, detectives believe she was trying to cover up the crime.
He was 20 years older than her and was a former Cleveland Browns executive. He was currently working for the University of Central Florida, but according to his bio on the Sports Forum, he went to Ohio University and the Marshall School of Law at Cleveland State.
On Jan. 12 police called Michael’s death suspicious. Until now, the couple’s neighbors said they didn’t know why.
“Everyone was concerned, hoping that he had died of natural causes, not what we supposedly heard, and we were a little worried something could happen in the neighborhood, because it was kind of like a mystery.”
The new 10 page arrest warrant Cleveland 19 obtained, shows Danielle called 911 the morning after police believe she killed him.
She told dispatchers they’d had an argument, and that he may have had a heart attack and stabbed himself.
Detectives say they found him in a pool of blood with a cut on his face and a stab wound to his shoulder.
But, the medical examiner says there was no way he could have done it to himself.
Officers say the home smelled like bleach, indicating someone may have tried to clean up the crime scene.
Detectives say Danielle had alcohol in her system the day Michael was found dead. Officers say they discovered the text messages between the couple had been erased.
They said officers found Danielle had gone on a dating app two hours before she called police to report her husband was dead.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.