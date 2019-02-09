Canton boy found cold and crying after being left on school bus for hours

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Late Friday afternoon a single tear rolled down the cheek of 4-year-old Yoshawn Williams, the little boy still struggling after being left on a Canton school bus for two hours.
Miracle Love, the boy’s mother got an automated call from the school this morning around 10 a.m. requesting she ring back to explain his absence. Love, frantic, called the school to say that she had watched her son get on the bus.
“I am thinking the worst at that point,” Love said, “I am thinking maybe he’s been snatched up, maybe he might of wandered off.”
After a few minutes, Love got a call that a district employee had found Yoshawn on the bus, “I am mad about it, I am all over the place with this situation,” Love said.
The district apologized to Love and issued a statement:
The statement from the Canton schools went on to state that, despite being trained to check the bus after every route, the bus driver and the aide aboard failed to make that check.
“It’s just unacceptable, I want to know how this happens,” Love said.
The little boy was found cold and crying, but otherwise appeared to be OK.
