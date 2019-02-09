Everything you need to know about the 61st Annual Grammy Awards

By Randy Buffington | February 9, 2019 at 6:24 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 6:44 AM

The stage is set for the biggest night in music, here’s everything you need to know about the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

The Academy chose 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys to host the ceremony.

The Essentials

The Grammy’s will be live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb 10, at 8 p.m.

You can also stream through the CBS website and app or YouTube TV.

The red carpet special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic is set to start at 6 p.m.

Artists like Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are slated to perform.

Last year, Janelle Monáe took the stage to give a riveting speech, calling out her peers to stand for change and shift the culture in the industry.

Her message did not go unnoticed, as a number of fans are expecting this year’s show to be a huge success for women.

Out of the eight best new artist nominees, six are females:

  • Chloe x Halle
  • Jorja Smith
  • H.E.R.
  • Bebe Rexha 
  • Dua Lipa
  • Margo Price

Sunday night will also be nostalgic for a lot of fans as artists pay tribute to the icons of Motown.

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes will also team up for a Dolly Parton tribute.

Other categories to look out for:

Record of the Year

Album of the Year

  • Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
  • By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
  • Scorpion - Drake
  • H.E.R. - H.E.R.
  • Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone
  • Dirty Computer - Janelle Monáe
  • Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
  • Black Panther: The Album - Various Artists

Song of the Year

  • All the stars - Kendrick Lamar 
  • Boo’d Up -Ella Mai 
  • God’s Plan - Drake 
  • In my blood - Shawn Mendes 
  • The Joke - Brandi Carlile
  • The Middles - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
  • Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  • This is America - Childish Gambino 

[ Check out the full list of presenters here ]

