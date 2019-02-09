The stage is set for the biggest night in music, here’s everything you need to know about the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
The Academy chose 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys to host the ceremony.
The Grammy’s will be live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb 10, at 8 p.m.
You can also stream through the CBS website and app or YouTube TV.
The red carpet special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic is set to start at 6 p.m.
Artists like Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are slated to perform.
Last year, Janelle Monáe took the stage to give a riveting speech, calling out her peers to stand for change and shift the culture in the industry.
Her message did not go unnoticed, as a number of fans are expecting this year’s show to be a huge success for women.
- Chloe x Halle
- Jorja Smith
- H.E.R.
- Bebe Rexha
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
Sunday night will also be nostalgic for a lot of fans as artists pay tribute to the icons of Motown.
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes will also team up for a Dolly Parton tribute.
Record of the Year
Album of the Year
- Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
- By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
- Scorpion - Drake
- H.E.R. - H.E.R.
- Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone
- Dirty Computer - Janelle Monáe
- Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
- Black Panther: The Album - Various Artists
Song of the Year
- All the stars - Kendrick Lamar
- Boo’d Up -Ella Mai
- God’s Plan - Drake
- In my blood - Shawn Mendes
- The Joke - Brandi Carlile
- The Middles - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
- Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- This is America - Childish Gambino
