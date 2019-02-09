Gunshot victim wanders into Cleveland gas station pleading for help; police investigating

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A clerk was shocked when a gunshot victim stammered into her East Side gas station Friday night, and pleaded for help.
The clerk dialed 9-1-1, and the man was rushed from the Marmarita station -- located at East 115 Street and St. Ciair Avenue -- to University Hospitals.
According to Cleveland EMS, the victim is in “unstable condition."
The victim has not yet been identified.
Cleveland Police are investigating.
