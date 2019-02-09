Lake County offering year-round medication take-back locations

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Annual drug take-back events have become increasingly common across the country, but Lake County is taking that a step further by offering year-round drop off at eight locations.
- Lake County Sheriff’s Office: 104 East Erie Street Painesville, Ohio 44077
- Mentor Police Department: 8500 Civic Center Boulevard Mentor, Ohio 44060
- Willoughby Hills Police Department: 35405 Chardon Road Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094
- Madison Township Police Department: 2065 Hubbard Road Madison, Ohio 44057
- Willoughby Police Department: 36700 Euclid Ave. Willoughby, Ohio 44094
- Eastlake Police Department: 35150 Lakeshore Blvd. Eastlake, Ohio 44095
- Lakeland Community College Police Department: 7700 Clock tower Drive, Building A, lower level Kirtland, Ohio 44094
- Mentor on the Lake Police Department: 5860 Andrews Rd. Mentor on the Lake, Ohio 44060
According to the Lake County General Health District, all locations are equipped with a collection bin in the reception area where Lake County residents can bring their unwanted and/or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications for disposal.
They ask that you remove or black out any personal information on pharmacy labels, but leave the medications in the original package or container.
Residents should be advised that absolutely no needles or syringes are permitted in these bins.
