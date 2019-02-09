Multi-vehicle accident, 6 cars damaged in slippery conditions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A multi-vehicle accident created quite the pile up on Broadway Avenue late Friday night.
According to Cleveland Police, a 6-car accident took place on East 49th and Broadway around 11 p.m.
Damage on some cars was more significant than others.
There are no reports on what caused the crash, but weather conditions could have played a role.
Tows trucks came and cleared the scene moments later.
There were no reports of significant injuries when Cleveland 19 arrived on the scene.
