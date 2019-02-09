Northeast Ohio Weather: Light snow moves in late Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a few flurries this morning, the sun has made an appearance Saturday afternoon! Despite the sun, most of us have been dealing with wind chills in the teens through the day. Tonight will be mainly clear, with temperatures dropping off into the teens. It will be a cold start to Sunday!
Sunday will start of dry, but clouds will move in through the afternoon as a warm front lives north through the area. When it arrives by the afternoon, expect some light snow showers to come along with it. Widespread we're expecting about 1-2" of snow, but we could see a few pockets of more moderate snow that could cause visibility issues and a few snow covered roads.
Light snow will linger through Monday morning, but we most likely won't have any school closings or delays to start the week. As another system approaches the area heading into Monday night, wintry mix is possible overnight heading into Tuesday. As temperatures drop to around freezing Monday night, there could be some slick spots on the roads to start the day Tuesday.
Temperatures will warm up to near 50 by Tuesday afternoon, so we'll quickly see a transition to all rain as we head through the day.
The warm up won't last as temperatures crash back to near freezing by Wednesday, where a few snow showers are possible.
The up-and-down roller coaster weather continues as we head into the end of next week, with a similar system moving through Friday, keeping us on the warmer side of things, and bringing in another round for rain.
With things so saturated from these past couple of systems, we’ll continue to be on the look out for flash flooding and river flood warnings.
