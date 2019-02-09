Sandusky makes Election Day a paid holiday, taking Columbus Day’s place

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - The city of Sandusky just declared Election Day a paid holiday.
City officials decided to replace Columbus Day with Election Day last week.
City leaders approved of the change with details that all municipal office members are required to now work on Columbus Day, which falls annually on a Monday in mid-October.
According to the city of Sandusky, if an employee chooses to call off, it is considered using a sick or vacation day.
Election Day, usually being the first Tuesday in November, will now be a paid vacation.
“We are swapping them to prioritize Voting Day as a day off so that our employees can vote,” city manager Eric Wobser told the Sandusky Register.
“It’s also because Columbus Day has become controversial, and many cities have eliminated it as a holiday.”
The holiday change will be effective this year.
