Scammers posing as phony Lorain County Sheriff’s Office deputy prompts warning from sheriff

Scammers posing as phony Lorain County Sheriff’s Office deputy prompts warning from sheriff
By Amber Cole | February 9, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 11:45 AM

LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti issued a warning this week after learning of a telephone scam involving his office targeting its citizens.

According to Stammitti, the scam involves a telephone call from a man claiming to be Deputy Sheriff Greiner. The problem? Deputy Sheriff Greiner doesn’t exist.

Per the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office:

“The scam involves the subject claiming he is working on a federal case. The caller may claim that if you do not comply with his request then warrants will be issued for your arrest. The caller may attempt to gain your information by asking you to confirm your address, social security number, and date of birth, and/or to purchase gift cards. The subject may leave a message asking that you call back at 440-368-6107, extension #8. The recording claims to be from the Sheriff’s Office and offers a switch board menu to choose from. This is not produced by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.”

This is the second scam warning from the LCSO in the last month. In January they issued a similar warning about a caller claiming to be a fictitious deputy charged who was targeting residents with false allegations about missing jury duty.

Sheriff Stammitti reminds all residents that his office will never contact anyone by phone regarding arrest warrants. Anyone with questionable contact with someone claiming to be from the LCSO should contact the communication office at 440-329-3710.

Scam Alert!

Posted by Lorain County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.