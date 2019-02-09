Scammers posing as phony Lorain County Sheriff’s Office deputy prompts warning from sheriff

“The scam involves the subject claiming he is working on a federal case. The caller may claim that if you do not comply with his request then warrants will be issued for your arrest. The caller may attempt to gain your information by asking you to confirm your address, social security number, and date of birth, and/or to purchase gift cards. The subject may leave a message asking that you call back at 440-368-6107, extension #8. The recording claims to be from the Sheriff’s Office and offers a switch board menu to choose from. This is not produced by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.”