Scammers posing as phony Lorain County Sheriff’s Office deputy prompts warning from sheriff

LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti issued a warning this week after learning of a telephone scam involving his office targeting its citizens.
According to Stammitti, the scam involves a telephone call from a man claiming to be Deputy Sheriff Greiner. The problem? Deputy Sheriff Greiner doesn’t exist.
This is the second scam warning from the LCSO in the last month. In January they issued a similar warning about a caller claiming to be a fictitious deputy charged who was targeting residents with false allegations about missing jury duty.
Sheriff Stammitti reminds all residents that his office will never contact anyone by phone regarding arrest warrants. Anyone with questionable contact with someone claiming to be from the LCSO should contact the communication office at 440-329-3710.
