South Euclid Police searching for 30-year-old man who vanished weeks ago

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - A 30-year-old South Euclid man vanished nearly two months ago, and officers think he could be in danger.
According to South Euclid Police, Allen Eugene Pulphus has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 22.
Pulphus is 6-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has a pair of tattoos on his neck that read “1988” and “Carla.”
Pulphus has a cognitive thinking disorder, and police consider him at-risk.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call police at 216-381-1234.
