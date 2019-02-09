Valentine’s Day plans? Ohio leads the nation in most romantic restaurants

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Did you know that Valentine’s Day is the most popular day of the year for dining out?
If you’re looking for just the right place to wine and dine your sweetheart, OpenTable just released their list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2019 and Ohio is the most recognized state with nine establishments making the cut.
Four of that nine happen to be right here in the Cleveland area.
Cleveland: Pier W
Vermilion: Chez Francois
Canton: The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard
Avon: Strip Steakhouse
According to OpenTable, the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2019 list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between December 1, 2017, and November 30, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration.”
“These 100 restaurants excel at setting the table for romance and creating intimate dining experiences at every service,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable.
“Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new special someone, a spouse or even a friend, you can count on this list to find not only a restaurant with the right ambiance but also an exceptional meal.”
