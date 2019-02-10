Baker Mayfield shows he knows how to bust a move

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans know Baker Mayfield has some seriously smooth moves on the field, but how about off?
A video of the quarterback showing he could “Shake It Off” at last year’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere gala in Los Angeles is finally making rounds, proving #6 is just as “dan6erous” off the field as he is on.
Check out the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Professional Athlete of the Year’s slick dance style here (warning: the video contains some vulgar language):
Not only could Mayfield walk the walk, he also showed he could talk the talk by trading jabs with Kevin Hart in this ice bath interview:
The comedian isn’t the only one that wasn’t spared from Mayfield’s quick wits.
Watch what #6 had called 6-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady in the NFL 100 commercial:
