City of Cleveland revising Cleveland Hopkins International Airport’s new drop-off, pick-up rules after complaints

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland released a statement regarding the already revised ground transportation system at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The airport announced changes on Jan. 1 to the drop-off and pick-up rules that passengers and rideshare drivers were not particularly pleased of, such as no upper level drop-offs.
The statement from the city reads:
The City of Cleveland recognizes several capital improvement projects at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) will impact current passenger drop-off and pick-up locations. As a result, the City is revising the airport’s ground transportation system.
Effective the week of Feb. 18, 2019, passenger drop-off and pick-up at CLE will again include access to the upper and lower roadway systems. Further analysis of the ground transportation system will be conducted as capital projects progress.
The City is also embarking on a CLE Master Plan process in 2019. A plan will emerge during this period that permanently addresses issues that impact passengers using CLE such as airport arrival, parking and ground transportation access.
Recognizing the strong growth in passengers using CLE for origin and destination flights, the City is committed to creating a convenient, user-friendly experience for the traveling public.
