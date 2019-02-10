Cleveland celebrates Black History Month with ceremonial flag raising

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Black History Month was celebrated with the 45th annual ceremonial flag raising at Cleveland City Hall on Sunday.
People from the Underground Railroad, Peace in the Hood, the Task Force for Community Mobilization, and supporting organizations gathered to raise the red, black and green flag.
The tradition was started by late former Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes in 1974.
This year’s program featured speakers, the spoken word, and music.
