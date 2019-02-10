Cleveland police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One person is dead and another injured after they were both shot late Saturday night.
Cleveland police responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Stevenson Road at 11:55 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene to find both victims inside a Honda Element suffering multiple gunshot wounds. They rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the victims to University Hospital.
One victim was pronounced dead at UH, while the other remains hospitalized. No word yet on the victim’s condition.
No suspects have been identified.
The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
