Cleveland’s Donut Fest gives a sweet treat to attendees and charity

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland’s 3rd Annual Donut Fest provided a sweet escape from the cold for anyone that loves the glazed, sprinkled, or creme-filled dessert.
Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth at Red Space while contributing to a great cause with each ticket sold benefiting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Donut Fest officials are still counting the money raised for charity, but they expect to match or surpass last year’s total of $1,500 (especially since the tickets for this year sold out in just over an hour).
This year’s donut vendors included Holey Toledough, Brewnuts, Madsen Donuts, Peace, Love & Little Donuts, Jack Frost, Urban Farmer, Fiona’s Coffee Bar & Bakery, Joe Maxx Coffee Co., Circles on the Square, Duck Donuts and Goldie’s Donuts.
Aside from competing for new customers, the vendors also take part in a competition for various categories.
Here are the winners of Donut Fest 2019:
- Judge’s Choice: Joe Maxx
- Runner Up: Madsen Donuts
- 2nd Runner Up: Jack Frost
- Crowd Favorite: Brewnuts
- Runner Up: Peace, Love & Little Donuts
- 2nd Runner Up: Circles on the Square
- Most Attractive: Jack Frost
- Best Filling: Fiona’s
- Best Cake: Fiona’s
- Best Raised: Madsen
- Best Classic: Jo Maxx
- Most Creative: Urban Farmer
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.