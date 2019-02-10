East Cleveland residents host “100 Coats for 100 Kids” event

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Saturday afternoon, dozens packed Urbean Joe Coffee Café in East Cleveland and they were there for more than just the beverages.
They came to warm up at the 100 Coats for 100 Kids event.
For the past 3 years, radio personality Jeff Brown has put on this coat drive, right here in his hometown. He says he does it because there’s a need.
“When I see kids without a coat, it really does something to my heart because at the end of the day, I think every kid should have the necessary tools that they need to survive."
WATCH the story below and feel good!
