1 killed, 3 injured in early-morning crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One man is dead and three others are injured after an early-morning car accident.
Authorities were called to the scene when a 2014 Hyundai struck a 2009 Chevrolet as it turned left into a driveway in the 3400 block of W 117th Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.
According to Cleveland police, the Hyundai then continued off the right side of the roadway where it struck a wooden utility pole before coming to a stop.
The driver of the Hyundai, who was driving in excess of the 35-mph speed limit, was a 26-year-old male. We’re told he was subsequently pronounced dead.
The other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No word yet on their conditions.
Police said speed is a factor in the crash, though it is unknown if alcohol was involved.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.