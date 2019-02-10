1 killed, 3 injured in early-morning crash

1 killed, 3 injured in early-morning crash
By Amber Cole | February 10, 2019 at 9:25 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 9:54 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One man is dead and three others are injured after an early-morning car accident.

Authorities were called to the scene when a 2014 Hyundai struck a 2009 Chevrolet as it turned left into a driveway in the 3400 block of W 117th Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to Cleveland police, the Hyundai then continued off the right side of the roadway where it struck a wooden utility pole before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Hyundai, who was driving in excess of the 35-mph speed limit, was a 26-year-old male. We’re told he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No word yet on their conditions.

Police said speed is a factor in the crash, though it is unknown if alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.