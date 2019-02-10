Northeast Ohio Forecast: Snow moving in tonight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Widespread snow will continue to push in from the south this afternoon and evening. Expect widespread 1-3". Pockets of heavy snow will cause reduced visibility and could cause some slick spots on the roadways through the evening, otherwise we shouldn't see too many delays from this event.
Monday morning the snow will clear out, but precipitation returns by the later part of the afternoon. Best chance for a wintry mix will be our western counties, but all of us can't rule out seeing a few snowflakes mixed with rain and even a little freezing rain Monday night. Eventually everything will transition into all rain by Tuesday.
Scattered rain showers will continue through the day on Tuesday, where we could pick up another inch or so of rain by the time this system moves out of here. We'll continue to monitor river conditions for the possibility of flooding.
Temperature wise, on Monday we'll be in the upper 30s warming into the 40s overnight. A few of us may even hit that 50° come Tuesday afternoon!
Temperatures will drop back down on Wednesday into the middle 30s and a few lake effect flurries are possible through the day.
Valentine's Day isn't looking too bad with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Another system moves in late Thursday night into Friday bringing us another round of rain.
The temperature roller coaster continues heading into next weekend this temperatures dropping back into the 30s and a few snow chances.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.