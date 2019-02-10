Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow developing late Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As fair weather-making high pressure scuttles off to the Atlantic seaboard this morning, a low-pressure disturbance in the Ohio River Valley will disturb us with snow developing throughout the late afternoon and evening.
Highs today are headed for the lower 30s, and we could see an inch or two of snow before midnight.
Tonight’s clouds may deposit an inch or so of additional snow, but will keep temps from falling below the mid-20s.
As a warm front approaches from the south, the predawn hours may include a little freezing drizzle.
With that warm front traversing the region on Monday, there could be a few slippery spots for the morning commute. We’ll see rain developing as highs recover into the mid-upper 30s.
Monday night’s temperatures in the lower 30s will dictate the possibility of a rain/snow mix before rain wins the upper hand on a windy Tuesday, with high temperatures propelled to readings approaching 50.
We’ll be keeping an eye out for the possibility of flooding as the threat of wet weather continues into Tuesday night and the risk of snow returns on Wednesday.
