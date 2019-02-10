UPDATE: Mother of 3-year-old found wandering the streets alone has been found

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - UPDATE:
Cleveland 19 has learned the mother of the 3-year-old girl found wandering the streets of Cleveland early this morning has been found.
A meeting will be held with social service staff and the mother on Monday to determine what happened.
We’re told Destiny and her 1-year-old brother will be placed in emergency foster care for the time being.
PREVIOUS:
Cleveland police are looking for the family of a 3-year-old girl found wandering the streets in the early morning hours of Sunday.
The toddler, who told social workers her name is Destiny, was not wearing winter clothing when she was found near the intersection of E 124th Street and Locke Avenue.
Destiny was taking to University Hospital and later released into the custody of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children & Family Services.
If anyone has any information please call the Kids Hotline at 216-696-KIDS (5437).
