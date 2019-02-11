Akron house explodes with multiple people inside, bomb squad investigating

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Cliffside Drive after recieving a report of a loud boom in the area at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Akron Fire Lt. Serjie Lash confirmed a house explosion occurred with multiple people inside the home.
Paramedics on scene are treating one person for injuries, however, do not yet know if they were caused from the explosion, according to Lt. Lash.
Akron Fire said the explosion was contained to the porch roof, a door and windows.
The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
Lt. Lash said the bomb squad is on their way to the scene to investigate.
