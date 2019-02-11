Cleveland woman, girl, dog assaulted after finding 3-year-old girl wandering streets

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Details surrounding the 3-year-old girl named Destiny that was found wandering the streets of Cleveland alone around midnight on Sunday are emerging.
Cleveland police said a 46-year-old woman called police after coming out of her residence in the 400 block of East 124th Street to walk her dog and noticing the child she had never seen before in the street.
The woman told police a woman driving in black Lincoln SUV pulled up, exited the vehicle, placed the child in the SUV, and pulled off with the child.
Police said a witness told officers she saw the SUV drive up and down East 124th Street, knocking on a few if the residence’s doors.
The woman that initially saw the child and called police stated when the SUV then pulled back up to her residence, she noticed the driver was intoxicated, according to the report.
According to police, the woman said when an argument regarding the child broke out, the driver exited the SUV and punched her in the face, pushed her down to the ground, and kicked her in the face.
The woman’s 12-year-old daughter then came out of the residence and was punched by the driver, too, according to the report.
Police said the woman told officers that a man then came out of the SUV, pushed the daughter down to the ground and kicked their dog.
That’s when EMS arrived and took the 3-year-old into the ambulance, the woman reportedly told police.
According to the report, the 46-year-old woman said she feared for the child’s life and thought the child was going to be kidnapped due to the suspect’s intoxicated state.
The woman seemed to suffer a broken tooth during the fight, but both the woman and her daughter refused medical treatment on scene, police said.
The man was later identified by police as 48-year-old Raymond Wright of Cleveland.
Wright reportedly told police his child’s mother was driving the SUV when they pulled onto East 124th Street and almost struck the child with the vehicle.
Wright said the driver then pulled over and put the child, who he did not know, in the SUV, according to the report.
Police said Wright stated they drove off with the child down the street and returned to the intersection of East 124th Street and Locke Avenue.
Wright reportedly told police a woman began to argue with him and his child’s mother when they arrived at the intersection.
Police said when officers asked Wright for the mother of his child’s name, he said he did not know.
Wright then gave a name and stated that was the wrong name before giving another name, police said.
According to police, Wright stated that he has children from eight different mothers.
Police said officers detained Wright to investigate after he was unable to give the correct name of his child’s mother that drove the SUV.
Wright showed signs of intoxication with glossy eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol on his breath, according to police.
The witness police questioned identified Wright as the man that assaulted the victim’s daughter and kicked the dog, the report stated.
Police said Wright was charged with assault, felonious assault, kidnapping, cruelty to animals, and falsification.
Three-year-old Destiny was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital with injuries.
Destiny and her 1-year-old brother are currently in emergency foster care as officials investigate.
