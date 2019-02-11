Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter mix develops this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The snow last night brought around 2 inches to the area. Other than some pockets of drizzle this morning, we should be good to go the first half of the day. Expect widespread clouds. A developing area of low pressure in SE Colorado will track across Oklahoma tonight then just to our west tomorrow afternoon. This will bring abundant moisture up our way as early as later this afternoon. The latest data has this starting out as a winter mix from south to north this afternoon. The winter mix will change over to all rain overnight. We have a good shot of rain coming overnight and tomorrow. Amounts could exceed one inch of rain and that will aid in the flood risk again. It will be windy as all of this happens. We are on the “warm side” of this storm tomorrow so look for temperatures to approach 50 degrees. We will be monitoring the flood risk through the day tomorrow.