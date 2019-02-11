WATCH: ‘Aladdin’ trailer released during Grammys and, yes, Will Smith is blue and floating

(Gray News) - A new trailer dropped for “Aladdin” during the Grammys and thankfully, Will Smith blue and floating as Genie.
The movie is Disney’s latest live-action remake of blockbuster animated movies from the 1990s, and Will Smith is slated to take on the role that Robin Williams made iconic.
The movie also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott is Jasmine. The movie is slated for release on May 24.
Folks on Twitter seem underwhelmed and are poking a bit of fun at the movie.
“Aladdin” is the latest Disney movie to get remade.
The 1992 movie came after “The Little Mermaid” (1989) and “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) and before “The Lion King” in 1994. “Beauty and the Beast” already has its live action remake staring Emma Thompson.
The "Mary Poppins” sequel came out over the Christmas holiday - 54 years after the first one.
“The Lion King” will be a CGI wonder with voices from Donald Glover, Beyonce, and James Earl Jones, who was in the original animated movie.
