Barberton police officer shot in the line of duty, home from the hospital

BARBERTON, OH (WOIO) - Barberton Police Officer Brandon Watson, 36, was released from Summa Akron City Hospital Monday afternoon, after being shot in the line of duty last week.
Officer Watson was shot in both legs on Friday, Feb. 8 during a domestic violence standoff in New Franklin.
Officer Watson, a 12 year veteran of the force, is part of the Barberton SWAT Team that responded to the home on Menlo Court.
New Franklin police said the suspect, Charles Cook, 48, had barricaded himself in a bedroom around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, after police told him he was going to be arrested.
Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 8, Cook fired a round through the door, striking Officer Watson.
SWAT Team officers returned fire, killing Cook.
Officer Watson, an army veteran and father of four, had emergency surgery to remove the bullet and repair damage to his legs.
There is no word yet when Officer Watson will return to work.
