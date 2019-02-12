Barberton police officer shot in the line of duty, home from the hospital

Barberton police officer shot in the line of duty, home from the hospital
Charles Cook (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
By Julia Tullos | February 12, 2019 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:27 PM

BARBERTON, OH (WOIO) - Barberton Police Officer Brandon Watson, 36, was released from Summa Akron City Hospital Monday afternoon, after being shot in the line of duty last week.

Officer Watson was shot in both legs on Friday, Feb. 8 during a domestic violence standoff in New Franklin.

Officer Watson, a 12 year veteran of the force, is part of the Barberton SWAT Team that responded to the home on Menlo Court.

New Franklin police said the suspect, Charles Cook, 48, had barricaded himself in a bedroom around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, after police told him he was going to be arrested.

Barberton Police Officer Brandon Watson was shot at this home in New Franklin during a domestic violence standoff on Feb. 8.
Barberton Police Officer Brandon Watson was shot at this home in New Franklin during a domestic violence standoff on Feb. 8.

Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 8, Cook fired a round through the door, striking Officer Watson.

SWAT Team officers returned fire, killing Cook.

Officer Watson, an army veteran and father of four, had emergency surgery to remove the bullet and repair damage to his legs.

There is no word yet when Officer Watson will return to work.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.