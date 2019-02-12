Case Western Reserve University gives ‘all clear’ after reports of shots fired near campus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University sent out a tweet alerting students and staff of a lock down situation on campus at 9:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11.
Campus police alerted everyone to stay in shelter until further notice.
The University was locked down for nearly 30 minutes as police investigated a potential shooting.
An update was sent out shortly after, alerting school and University Circle residents that the threat no longer existed.
Case Western Reserve released a statement on the matter Tuesday morning:
"At approximately 12:13 this morning one of our university security officers reported hearing three gunshots fired that appeared to be coming from the area of Euclid Avenue and Mayfield Road. Per the university’s safety procedures, our dispatch unit immediately issued an emergency notification via Rave advising the campus to shelter in place.
After checking the immediate area and surrounding vicinity, officers found no signs of an individual with a weapon. At 12:44 a.m. university communications issued a final message noting that police had determined the area was clear and lifting the shelter in place alert. Officers continued to pay close attention to the area overnight and, thankfully, it remained quiet.”
