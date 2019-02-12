Update: 79-year-old Cleveland woman with dementia found safe

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Update: The 79-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to Cleveland police.
According to police, Bertha Harn was last seen by family members around 10:30 a.m. at her home in the 11400 block of Abelwhite Avenue, on Cleveland’s East side.
Officers said Harn is known to frequent stores in the Glenville Plaza and she also frequently visits with neighbors in the area, but usually returns home after a short time.
Witnesses told police they believe they saw Harn walking westbound on St. Clair Avenue from the Glenville Plaza.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.