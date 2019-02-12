Community leaders respond to AT&T letter to Cleveland mayor on 5G technology

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some community leaders say they want AT&T and the city of Cleveland to work together to bring technological improvements for local residents.
This comes after the company sent a letter to Mayor Frank Jackson, accusing his administration of holding up projects that would bring 5G to Cleveland.
“While the dialogue between our staff and the Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects has greatly improved, the fiber permits have yet to receive approval. We have reached a critical delay in our ability to make significant investments in Cleveland," the letter reads.
Connect Your Community’s Bill Callahan was copied on that email, which was sent to the mayor’s office. He said when he read it, he had a lot of questions.
“It appears to be AT&T being impatient because the city is not resolving all the issues it wants resolved as quickly as possible in order to do something it wants to do. The letter doesn’t say what that something is,” said Callahan.
Callahan says he also wants the city to make clear what is plans are for technological infrastructure in Cleveland.
"We'd love to know that the city was really looking out for consumer interests. We don't know what the city's doing," he said. "At this point, all we can say is we hope they are. If the mayor was sitting here, I'd be asking him-what are you trying to accomplish? And is there anything we can do to help?"
City leaders have not yet responded to our request for comment on the letter.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.