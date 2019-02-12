First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory through tomorrow afternoon, Flood Watch through tomorrow morning

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Strong low pressure is tracking over the Great Lakes today and tonight, pulling a cold front through the area this afternoon and evening. The low will move into Quebec by Wednesday. In its wake, a trough will swing east over northern Ohio, bringing us snow showers on Wednesday. High pressure will return to the area on Wednesday night and Thursday, before another low pressure system moves east over the Great Lakes on Thursday night.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a dreary day, huh? Grey skies, wind, and rain have been making for a rough day out there.
Rain will pick back up through the afternoon and into the evening hours. The evening commute will be windy and wet.
My main concern during this time is flooding. Localized flooding is possible through the evening hours. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around. Do not drive over it. If you live in a flood prone area, you should know what you would do and where you would go if a Flood Warning is issued for your location. You should seek higher ground immediately.
A *FLOOD WATCH* remains in place through 4:00 AM Wednesday.
Widespread rain will depart by 8:00 PM. Cold air will be moving in at this time, facilitating the development of snow showers after 9:00 PM.
Winds will be high through the night. Winds may gust as high as 50 mph. Sporadic power outages and tree damage are possible.
A *WIND ADVISORY* will remain in place through 4:00 PM Wednesday.
Wintry Weather Wednesday:
Snow will be on-going during the morning commute tomorrow. Be careful out there. The combination of high winds and falling snow will limit visibility.
The snow should come to an end by mid-afternoon. The only exception will be in the Primary Snow Belt, where some light snow showers may linger into the early-evening hours.
Tomorrow will be another windy day. It will also be very cold. Temperatures will be in the 20s all day. With the high winds factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the teens all day.
In terms of total snowfall accumulation from tonight through tomorrow, we are not forecasting a ton of accumulation. Most areas will see 1” or less. However, we could see 1” – 4” where squalls persist, mainly in the Snow Belt and along the lakeshore. I have a feeling that the higher terrain and chimney of Geauga County will end up with 2” – 4”.
Valentine’s Day Forecast:
At this time, Valentine’s Day is looking milder, with highs in the upper 40s. (These highs may not occur until the early-evening hours.)
Some light rain may move in during the evening.
Weekend Outlook:
Light rain will be falling during the first part of your Friday. We should dry out during the afternoon.
At this time, we are keeping Saturday dry. Snow will return to the forecast late in the day Sunday. (Is this a repeat of last week, or what?)
Friday’s high: 38°
Saturday’s high: 28°
Sunday’s high: 30°
