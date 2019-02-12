2 killed during KY police-involved shooting identified as OSU-Mansfield abduction victim, suspect

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) - The Kentucky State Police have confirmed that the two people found dead following a police-involved shooting have been identified as the abduction suspect and his victim who was taken at gunpoint in Mansfield.
A KSP state trooper opened fire Monday afternoon on 24-year-old Ty’rell Pounds after determining he was a deadly threat to himself and the female passenger, identified as 20-year-old Skylar Williams.
Pounds was shot dead at the scene. Williams was struck by at least one round of gunfire and transported to a Kentucky area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators have not said if Williams was shot by police or by Pounds.
Ohio State issued the following statement following the update:
"Our Ohio State community suffered a tragic loss with the death of Mansfield student Skylar Williams. This senseless and shocking incident has left our campus shaken. We join Mansfield Dean Norman Jones in expressing our condolences and deepest sympathies. Our thoughts and prayers are with Skylar’s family.
Additional counseling and consultation services have been made available to members of the university community in need of support on our Mansfield campus. Mansfield students can utilize the Student Assistance Program and support services are also available to students, faculty and staff across the university.
Law enforcement continues to investigate all circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-756-2222."
An alert was initially put out Monday around noon after Williams, an Ohio State University student, was abducted at gunpoint by 24-year-old Pounds at the Mansfield campus, according to the OSU Department of Public Safety.
“Some of my friends witnessed it. For them seeing the victim snagged and pulled into the car was absolutely terrifying,” an OSU-Mansfield student said.
Later in the afternoon, KSP and several law enforcement agencies in the Oldham County, Ky. area were involved in a police pursuit after a 911 call came in from a witness reporting Williams appeared to be in distress inside of a dark-colored Dodge Caravan.
“Female attempted to escape from the vehicle -- black male pulled her back into the car,” an Oldham County dispatcher said. “He is possibly armed.”
The chase lasted for approximately 20 minutes but after multiple failed attempts to pull Pounds over, which included using spiked stop strips, the van involved in the pursuit crashed along I-71.
While approaching, the trooper stated hearing a gunshot from inside the vehicle. That is when the trooper deemed Pounds a threat and discharged his service weapon.
Ohio officials have confirmed that Pounds and Williams have a son together.
The couple’s son is safe with relatives, according to the OSHP.
A press conference will be held at a time to be determined later.
This story will be updated.
