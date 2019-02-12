Mansfield native wins 300-mile Alaska sled dog race in record time

2019 KUSKOKWIM 300 17th-Dog Through Aniak and back to Kalskag around noon. For awhile it felt as if we were ‘racing’ these Moose! We saw many along the trail. Thankfully the big animals all steered clear of our team and trail. These two wanted to head the same direction towards an island off your left. After 30 seconds my fingers were cold enough so I put the phone back in the pocket! The two moose crossed the trail just in front of us and the dogs keep their eyes peeled on them until they disappeared into the brush. 12 dogs on the line. Maybe 0 degrees and a light breeze. #moose #sleddogs #champions #kuskokwim300 #hardwork #needforspeed #teammatthewfailor