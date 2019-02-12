Mansfield native wins 300-mile Alaska sled dog race in record time

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) - A Mansfield native and Ohio State University graduate took home the fastest time in the 2019 Kuskokwim 300, a grueling sled dog race across the Alaskan terrain.
The 300-mile race spans from Bethel, Alaska to Aniak, then back to the finishing line in Bethel.
In only his third K300 race ever, Matthew Failor finished with the fastest time. Failor departed Bethel on Jan. 18 at 6:32 p.m. and returned on Jan. 20 at 7:02 a.m., finishing in 36 hours, 32 minutes, and 33 seconds.
The 2007 OSU alum, who races for his own kennel 17th-Dog and manages about 50 huskies, says he beat the record race time of approximately 37 hours. The time was set in 1994 by his mentor Martin Buser.
“My kennel and family always knew the dogs could win; it was just a matter of putting them in a position to succeed,” Failor said.
What’s next for Failor? The Mansfield native will compete in the 1,000-mile Iditarod Race beginning on March 2.
