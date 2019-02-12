ODOT crews working to clear storm drains ahead of heavy rains

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With heavy rains over the next several hours, Cleveland 19 is asking questions about what the city and state are doing to keep roads from flooding.
Cleveland 19 News caught up with one Ohio Department of Transportation crew as they cleared heavy mud away from drains along 1-90 near East 140th Street.
ODOT officials said crews work regularly to clear drains on interstates, but admit, it can be difficult to keep up with the work if heavy rains persist.
The biggest problem, officials said, is litter clogging the drains.
Officials say you might not think that throwing a small piece of trash out the window could cause problem, but over time, that trash can build up enough to completely block drains and flood the interstate.
What about drains in front of your home or business?
Depending on where you live, it can be your responsibility to keep them clear of debris.
In Cleveland, if you’re caught dumping chemicals or trash down drains, you can be fined up to $500.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.