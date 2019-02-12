Ohio State-Mansfield student abducted from campus, suspect on the loose

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -An Ohio State University-Mansfield student was abducted, at gunpoint, from the Mansfield campus Monday morning by a man the Ohio State Highway Patrol considers armed and dangerous.
Skylar Williams of Mansfield, was forced at gunpoint by the suspect, Ty’rell Pounds, into his car in a parking lot on the Mansfield campus.
Police subsequently found the car but only after Pounds, again at gunpoint, stole a 2019 dark colored Dodge Caravan with the license plate FMZ-9621 and fled with Williams.
The University’s department of public safety sent out a series of text messages to the campus community advising students and staff of the abduction and to warn against approaching Pounds.
“We’re all scared, you always think in a small town like this it wouldn’t happen, you just always have to be on guard,” said Adjunct professor Terry Godby.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Mansfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419) 756-2222.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.