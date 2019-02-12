Euclid man killed in rollover accident

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police closed off the Westbound Shoreway West 3rd Street exit after a fatal accident.
Emergency crews responded to the crash just after a call around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The victim was identified as Thomas McGill, 51, of Euclid by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
According to Cleveland Police, the vehicle crashed into the same stairway pedestrians used in the past at First Energy stadium.
Our photojournalist Dan Stamness got a glimpse of the crash as crews were working to clear the scene.
