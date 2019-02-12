‘Small Dog Warning’ wind advisory issued; NWS calls for 50 mph gusts

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service is warning residents in northern Ohio to “hold on to your pooch!”
A wind advisory has been issued for northern Ohio and parts of Northwest Pennsylvania for the remainder of Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Wind gusts measuring 50 miles per hour are possible, leaving trees, trash cans, and small dogs vulnerable in the breezy conditions.
