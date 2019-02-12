Does Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt deserve a second chance?

Does Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt deserve a second chance?
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt walks off the field prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) (Kelvin Kuo)
By Randy Buffington | February 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:16 AM

A lot of people are questioning the Browns’ decision to sign the running back after video surfaced of a domestic violence altercation he was involved in.

[ Browns' General Manager John Dorsey discussed the signing Monday ]

Signing of Kareem Hunt to Cleveland Browns brings support, backlash

Bringing us to the question of the day:

