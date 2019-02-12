Westlake brewer creates new hard seltzer reminiscent of 1990s Zima

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Westlake brewer has created a hard seltzer reminiscent of the spirit of Zima just as the flavor appears to be making a comeback.
“I’m not the only one trying to do this right now,” Sibling Revelry Brewery’s Wally Weiss said.
After posting pictures on social media of his accomplishments Weiss said he got calls from 100 different breweries.
Zima, the clear carbonated alcoholic drink introduced in 1993, fell out of favor with beer drinkers and was pulled from the shelves in 2008.
In 2017 Zima was reintroduced to the public as a limited time offering.
“Hard seltzer, it’s one of the latest trends, it’s been popping up the last two years,” Weiss said.
Weiss, who has been brewing beer for 15 years, began his career working for Anheuser Busch.
“It’s always fun to go ahead, create something and do all that research, and create that product,” Weiss said.
Weiss has created several seltzers including one with Guava fruit, and another with plum for the holidays.
After his latest creation, Weiss admits he “accidentally” did it.
“Oh my god,” he said to himself with the first taste, “I just made Zima.”
Is it guesswork? “It really is,” Weiss admitted. “A lot of times it’s guesswork, and a lot of math is involved too.”
The Westlake brewery will introduce its new taste to customers soon. Preparations are being made to mass produce and can the new product.
“I pulled a sample this morning, and thought, yeah, not too bad," Weiss said.
