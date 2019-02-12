What will you make your sweetheart on Valentines Day, or will they cook for you? Today on Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News weekly video podcast about all things food, cooking and dining.
This week, love is in the air and they say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, right?
On this episode, the Taste Buds, Chefs David Kocab of The Black Pig and Matt Mytro of Flour, will tackle “Romantic Recipe Rescues.”
Is there something you’ve always wanted to make for your sweetheart but have never tried, or never succeeded at pulling it off? The Taste Buds will help you plan and execute that special meal or decadent dessert to show your Valentine just how much they mean to you.
Chef Mytro will show you how to make a chocolate mousse. And Chef Kocab will demonstrate how to make a chocolate lava cake in the microwave. Meanwhile I’m hoping they’ll be able to talk me through the steps and the technique it takes to make the perfect souffle.
Submit suggestions or questions about what you’d like to make for your honey live during the show and the experts will be your kitchen coaches.
Catch Taste Buds live this Tuesday at 10 a.m.. You can watch it through Cleveland 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, website or app, or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
